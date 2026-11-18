The Contemporary Dayton is proud to announce In Small Measure, its second annual fundraising exhibition and sale, taking place February 12, 2027, at The Contemporary Dayton, located at 25 W. 4th Street in downtown Dayton, Ohio. This creative initiative invites artists from across the region and beyond to donate original, postcard-sized artworks, each measuring 4 x 6 inches, in support of The Contemporary Dayton’s mission to advance equity, diversity, and access through the presentation of contemporary art and ideas.

Artists of all backgrounds and working in any medium are welcome to participate. Submissions may include drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, collage, sculpture, textiles, or mixed media, as long as each work is original and reflects the artist’s hand.

Each artwork will be exhibited and sold anonymously for $100, giving collectors and art lovers an accessible opportunity to discover and take home a unique work of contemporary art while supporting The Contemporary Dayton’s exhibitions and programs.

All participating artists will receive two complimentary tickets to the In Small Measure Live Sale Event on February 12, 2027.