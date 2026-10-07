The sixth annual Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by AES Ohio returns on Wednesday 12/9, Thursday 12/10, and Friday 12/11 from 3 – 8 PM. This annual three-day event in the Arcade's event spaces will feature holiday shopping from over 50 small business vendors, dining at food trucks and restaurants, live entertainment, family-friendly activities and performances, cash bars, and holiday surprises. More information, including a full vendor list and entertainment schedule, can be found at arcadedayton.com.