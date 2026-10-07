Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by AES Ohio
Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by AES Ohio
The sixth annual Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by AES Ohio returns on Wednesday 12/9, Thursday 12/10, and Friday 12/11 from 3 – 8 PM. This annual three-day event in the Arcade's event spaces will feature holiday shopping from over 50 small business vendors, dining at food trucks and restaurants, live entertainment, family-friendly activities and performances, cash bars, and holiday surprises. More information, including a full vendor list and entertainment schedule, can be found at arcadedayton.com.
Dayton Arcade
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Dec 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Dayton Arcade
Dayton Arcade
31 West Fourth StreetDayton, Ohio 45402
937-477-2403
beth@wagtown.org