Holiday Pottery Sale

At John Bryan Community Pottery

The Penguin Building

100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs Ohio

December 11-13th, 2026

Friday 3-9pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am-6pm.

Join us for John Bryan Community Pottery’s Annual Holiday Sale! Now running all weekend long, our annual holiday sale hosts a vast array of styles from our diverse group of studio member potters. Not only does our sale directly support local artists, but it also helps fund our studio’s non-profit education mission. You will find inspiration in unique, hand made treasures, perfect for your holiday gifting.

For more information about our studio and how to sign up for a class to create your own work visit: www.communitypottery.org