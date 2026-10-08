Holiday Pottery Sale
Holiday Pottery Sale
Holiday Pottery Sale
At John Bryan Community Pottery
The Penguin Building
100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs Ohio
December 11-13th, 2026
Friday 3-9pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am-6pm.
Join us for John Bryan Community Pottery’s Annual Holiday Sale! Now running all weekend long, our annual holiday sale hosts a vast array of styles from our diverse group of studio member potters. Not only does our sale directly support local artists, but it also helps fund our studio’s non-profit education mission. You will find inspiration in unique, hand made treasures, perfect for your holiday gifting.
For more information about our studio and how to sign up for a class to create your own work visit: www.communitypottery.org
John Bryan Community Pottery
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
John Bryan Community Pottery
9377679022
info@communitypottery.org
Artist Group Info
Meg@communitypottery.com
John Bryan Community Pottery
100 Dayton StYellow Springs, Ohio 45387
9377679022
Meg@communitypottery.com