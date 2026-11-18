Create some cozy and creative memories together! Families will paint 3-4 ceramic ornaments, from classic ornaments to fun (and maybe a little silly!) designs. Painters will have their choice of colors, ranging from pearly to metallic finishes! Painters will get to finish off their ornaments with either pipe cleaners or ribbons for hanging. Pieces will be ready to take home the same day! Please note: each registration includes 3-4 ornaments of your choosing; however, if you would like additional ornaments, please make a separate registration! Come dressed to get messy, as acrylic can sometimes stain. Registration required.