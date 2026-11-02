Holiday Open House
Holiday Open House
Celebrate the sounds of the season at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center's Holiday Open House! Enjoy an afternoon of live holiday music performed throughout our beautifully decorated historic home. Wander from room to room, take in the festive atmosphere, and enjoy the talents of local musicians. This event is free and open to the public!
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center
301 West Main StreetTroy, Ohio 45373
937-339-0457