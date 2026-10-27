Held annually on the 2nd Saturday of November, A Holiday Affair provides the perfect opportunity to buy quality, original, handcrafted items—just in time for your holiday shopping! With 50 crafters, artisans, and artists, this one-of-a-kind maker market extravaganza will take place on Saturday, November 14th, 2026, at the Tipp Center (855 N. 3rd Street, Tipp City) from 10 AM to 4 PM

Mark your calendar now for November 14th to…

EXPLORE! - a wide variety of handcrafted holiday and gift-giving items created by over 45 local vendors—just in time for holiday gifting!

ENJOY! - our local musical talent with performances throughout the day by Flutes, Etc.; Who’s Capri; Adam West; The Paynes; and Julie Lander.

EXPERIENCE! - the savory delights of Lydia’s Soda Co. and Emily’s Charcuteries and What the Taco!

Admission and parking for the HOLIDAY AFFAIR is FREE! – A large parking area is in the rear of the building; the Tipp Center is handicapped-accessible. Stop by our FREE raffle table to be registered to win!

Local crafters and artists will offer a wide variety of unique gift choices for the upcoming gift-giving season. Vendors in attendance this year will be:

Body Care, Candles, & Soaps: Megan Gibson & William DeDakis-Barrel & Wicks; Angelica Wright-Hemp Honey Soaps; Bonnie Nicolai-Dough Bowls & Butter Boards; Pamela Green- Pommie's Soap and Things

Fiber: Donna Banks-Soulful Crafters; Lucy Chapman-Rosy Toes Designs; Lorraine Reibert - Lady L; Tonya Rader-T-N-T Creative Crafting; Danielle Neeley- The Neeley Design Co LLC; Karen Bucchanan-K2 Loominaries; Sherry Collins- Nonna’s Sewing Room; Amanda Thomas- Sweet Sage Sewing

Food: Kelsey Chaney-Kelsey's Kitchen; Ed Rinehart-Rinehart Acres; Brian Walls-Hidden Hives; Carl Metzer- Mosaic Chocolates; Courtney Stanton-PS Eat Sweets; Kelsie Haerr-Sourdough Bread; Andrew Knupp-Knupp's Maple Products, Inc.

Glass/Pottery: Mojgan Samardar-Glass Art by Mojgan; Thomas Thompsen-Custom Bottle Lamps, LLC; Dennis Walker-Studio 446; David & Lisa Dault-Dault Pottery,LLC

Jewelry: Rick Brown-Stone Jewelry; Frank Trick-Acrylic Jewelry

Miscellaneous: Cindy Jacobs-Cindy’s Gourd Art; Marie McConnaughey-Marie Mack Art; Mariann Savard-38 Leather; Pat Stephens-Pat's Flowers

Paintings & Photography: Wanda Bagi-Mandala Art; Shirlee Bauer-Art; Michelle Brandt-MKBrandt Art and Design; Mattison Fannin-Matti Kay Art; Ellen Noel-Art by Noel; Cathy Pearson-Pearson's Products; Donald Smith-Photo Pops; Francis Trick-Frank's Acrylic Art; Jessica Ward-All Souls Crafting; Regina Dixon-The RAD Gallery; Michael Reeder-MR Art

Art & Paper Crafts & Books: Susan Leigh Furlong-History with a Heart; Candy Jones-Nana’s Locker Room; Alison Rusk-Paper Alice; Christina Setterfield Canvas Art Kits

Wood: Carl Swanberg-Carl's Woodshop; Marita Kanet-Marita’s Design; Wendy Creech-WendyEllens Handpainted Functional Art