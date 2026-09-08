Historical Days: History Comes Alive Celebrating Americas 250th

Join us for one of the region's most exciting history-focused events as Historical Days: History Comes Alive celebrates the 250th Anniversary of the United States. This educational, family-friendly event brings together museums, historical societies, educational organizations, heritage groups, car enthusiasts, artisans, food vendors, and community members to showcase the rich story of America and the communities that helped shape it.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore exhibits from local Ohio museums, historical societies, and educational organizations, learn about our nation's past, and discover the unique history of our region. In addition to educational displays and demonstrations, the event features live entertainment, a children's activity area, a classic car show, craft vendors, food trucks, and much more.