Hayner Gift Gallery
Hayner Gift Gallery
Looking for something special this holiday season? Explore the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center while shopping unique handmade gifts and artwork from talented local and regional artists. The Hayner Gift Gallery returns Saturday, November 21, from 10 AM to 4 PM! Admission is free! Find participating artists and more information at www.troyhayner.org/hgg.
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center
301 West Main StreetTroy, Ohio 45373
937-339-0457