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Hayner Gift Gallery

Hayner Gift Gallery

Looking for something special this holiday season? Explore the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center while shopping unique handmade gifts and artwork from talented local and regional artists. The Hayner Gift Gallery returns Saturday, November 21, from 10 AM to 4 PM! Admission is free! Find participating artists and more information at www.troyhayner.org/hgg.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center
301 West Main Street
Troy, Ohio 45373
937-339-0457
http://www.troyhayner.org