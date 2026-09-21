Join us for a cozy afternoon on Saturday, November 7th from 12pm-4pm at Woodland for our Harvest Market! Featuring local artists, businesses, food & live music! Come enjoy a number of vendors on our beautiful grounds.

This is a free event, but donations to the Woodland Arboretum Foundation–which focuses on the restoration, preservation, horticultural and educational projects needed to keep Woodland a cultural resource for Dayton and Ohio–are always welcome.

Celebrate the fall season with home-made baked goods, local artwork & textiles, and a curated selection of vintage items from the Dayton area & beyond. Appreciate the autumn foliage with the sound of local musicians in your ear and a warm beverage in hand, have some lunch from a local food truck, and participate in a community art project.

Interested in being a vendor? Please click here for the vendors application

