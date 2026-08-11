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Halloween Hop & Howl: B

Halloween Hop & Howl: B

All ages

Join CWPD and local businesses for a festive, family-friendly stroll! Designed especially for preschoolers, this playful walk invites children to stop at sponsored stations along the route to collect treats. Costumes are encouraged to add to the fun!

Now in its sixth year, Halloween Hop & Howl has grown into a beloved community tradition. With a paved, accessible trail and thoughtfully selected giveaways, this free event offers a fun, safe and inclusive experience for all.

Please contact Katie Thorpe at KThorpe@cwpd.org if you would like information about sponsoring a station.

Registration is not required, however, registered participants will receive a cancellation email in the event of inclement weather.

Forest Field Park
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Centerville-Washington Park District
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org
https://www.cwpd.org/
Forest Field Park
2100 E. Centerville Station Rd.
Centerville, Ohio 45459
937-433-5155
mail@cwpd.org
https://www.cwpd.org/