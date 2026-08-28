Halloween at the Market
Halloween at the Market
Halloween is coming to the West Chester Market!
Our last outdoor Farmers Market of the season will be on Saturday, Oct. 31, and the Township has planned some colorful and sweet fun for families this Halloween!
Each vendor at the Market will be handing out candy, and patrons are encouraged to come in costume along with your little ghosts and goblins. Kids can trick or treat at each booth and participate in a scavenger hunt. After they complete the hunt, they can spin the wheel at the West Chester booth to win a prize!
Many vendors will be offering Halloween-themed crafts or treats for purchase, and Dynamic Duo will entertain you with some spooky tunes to set the mood.
MidPointe Library West Chester
Free
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
West Chester Township
MidPointe Library West Chester
9363 Centre Pointe DriveWest, Ohio 45069