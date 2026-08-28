Halloween at the Market

Halloween is coming to the West Chester Market!

Our last outdoor Farmers Market of the season will be on Saturday, Oct. 31, and the Township has planned some colorful and sweet fun for families this Halloween!

Each vendor at the Market will be handing out candy, and patrons are encouraged to come in costume along with your little ghosts and goblins. Kids can trick or treat at each booth and participate in a scavenger hunt. After they complete the hunt, they can spin the wheel at the West Chester booth to win a prize!

Many vendors will be offering Halloween-themed crafts or treats for purchase, and Dynamic Duo will entertain you with some spooky tunes to set the mood.