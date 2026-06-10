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Go 4th! and Ohio Homecoming & Picnic

Go 4th! and Ohio Homecoming & Picnic

Join us on Saturday, July 4th, for a fun and festive Independence Day celebration for our community. This year, we are proud to celebrate the United States’ semi quincentennial - our 250th birthday - with a special Ohio Homecoming Picnic Initiative in addition to the great activities and fireworks display! Bring your friends, family and your festive spirit, and celebrate freedom and community under the summer sky at Delco Park. Picnic activity kits are available while supplies last for Go 4th! attendees.

Delco Park
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Delco Park
Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive
Kettering, Ohio 45429
937-286-0028
mvptaadmin@woh.rr.com
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