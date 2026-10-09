Glass Farm Conservation Area Fall Workday
Glass Farm Conservation Area Fall Workday
Come out and join TLT & Glass Farm neighbors with restoration efforts! This is a great chance to meet like-minded people and make a difference in the community. Park at entrance off of King Street. If there are adverse weather conditions this event will be cancelled.
Glass Farm Conservation Area
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
stewardship@tecumsehlandtrust.org
Glass Farm Conservation Area
King St.Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387
3262120501
stewardship@tecumsehlandtrust.org