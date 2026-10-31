Get Nostalgic with the Yellow Springs Community Children's Center

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Dr. Deborah Downey

937-479-9491

s024dlddd@hotmail.com

Ohio’s Oldest Child Care Center Caps Off 100-Year Milestone with Free Community Finale and Grand Raffle

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH — The Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center (YSCCC) invites the public to celebrate a historic milestone at its third and final centennial event on Saturday, November 14, at 7:00 PM. Hosted at the John Bryan Center, this community-wide grand finale is completely free to attend and honors a century of dedicated service to local children and families.

As the oldest continuously operating child care center and nursery school in Ohio, YSCCC has served as a vital cornerstone of early childhood education and family support since 1926. The upcoming event celebrates this rich history while looking forward to the next 100 years of helping local children thrive.

The evening’s festivities will feature:

• Centennial Trivia Contest: A lively, interactive competition testing attendees on YSCCC history, Yellow Springs local lore, and a century of global pop culture.

• Silent Auction & Prizes: Exciting prize packages up for grabs, including a New Year's Eve celebration basket, a cozy home movie night bundle, do-it-yourself home repair services, and more.

• Special Awards Ceremony: A presentation honoring the late Judy Calvert O'Connor for her lasting impact on the center's century of service, featuring a plaque presentation to her children.

• Time Capsule Contribution: The official preparation of a historic time capsule to preserve memories for future generations. Attendees are highly encouraged to bring a small memento to include. Ideal items include historic photos, written notes or well wishes, small toys, artwork, or local community event programs.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or more details about the event, please contact Dr. Deborah Downey at 937-479-9491 or s024dlddd@hotmail.com.