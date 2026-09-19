© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gem City Luxe Market: Sip & Shop

Gem City Luxe Market: Sip & Shop

Gem City Luxe Market: Sip & Shop returns to Events at the Gallery for a special evening market on Saturday, October 10 from 5–9 PM. Shop a curated collection of local makers featuring food, jewelry, handmade goods, and more while enjoying wine tastings facilitated by Vintage Wine Distributor. Wine flights, individual tastings, and wine by the glass will be available for purchase à la carte. Admission is free. Located at 12 W. First St. in Downtown Dayton.

Events at the Gallery
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

amanda@eventsatgallery.com
Art &amp; Soul - Maison
Events at the Gallery
12 West First Street
Dayton, Ohio 45402
9375457681
amanda@eventsatgallery.com
www.eventsatgallery.com