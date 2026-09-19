Gem City Luxe Market: Sip & Shop returns to Events at the Gallery for a special evening market on Saturday, October 10 from 5–9 PM. Shop a curated collection of local makers featuring food, jewelry, handmade goods, and more while enjoying wine tastings facilitated by Vintage Wine Distributor. Wine flights, individual tastings, and wine by the glass will be available for purchase à la carte. Admission is free. Located at 12 W. First St. in Downtown Dayton.