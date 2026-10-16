Gem City Luxe Market: November Sip n Shop

Join us for the November Gem City Luxe Market: Sip & Shop at Events at the Gallery in downtown Dayton!

Spend your Saturday evening shopping a curated selection of local makers, artisans, and small businesses while enjoying drinks in a beautiful, art-filled setting. Discover unique jewelry, handcrafted goods, art, self-care products, holiday gifts, and more.

Whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping or planning a fun night out with friends, Sip & Shop is the perfect opportunity to shop local, discover something new, and enjoy an evening downtown.

Saturday, November 14, 2026

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Events at the Gallery

12 W. First Street, Dayton, OH 45402

Free admission! Drinks available for purchase.

Shop small. Sip slowly. Discover something special.