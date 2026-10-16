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Gem City Luxe Market: November Sip n Shop

Gem City Luxe Market: November Sip n Shop

Join us for the November Gem City Luxe Market: Sip & Shop at Events at the Gallery in downtown Dayton!

Spend your Saturday evening shopping a curated selection of local makers, artisans, and small businesses while enjoying drinks in a beautiful, art-filled setting. Discover unique jewelry, handcrafted goods, art, self-care products, holiday gifts, and more.

Whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping or planning a fun night out with friends, Sip & Shop is the perfect opportunity to shop local, discover something new, and enjoy an evening downtown.

Saturday, November 14, 2026
5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Events at the Gallery
12 W. First Street, Dayton, OH 45402

Free admission! Drinks available for purchase.

Shop small. Sip slowly. Discover something special.

Events at the Gallery
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Events at the Gallery
9375457681
info@eventsatgallery.com
www.eventsatgallery.com

Artist Group Info

amanda@eventsatgallery.com
Art &amp; Soul - Maison
Events at the Gallery
12 West First Street
Dayton, Ohio 45402
9375457681
amanda@eventsatgallery.com
www.eventsatgallery.com