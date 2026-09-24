FREE Greene County Home Show, January 2027
FREE Greene County Home Show, January 2027
Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free admission for all!
Show dates: January 22–24, 2027
Friday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Greene County Expo Center (Greene County Fairgrounds), 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, OH 45385
Interested in exhibiting? Call 319-666-HOME
Greene County Expo Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jan 22, 2027.
Event Supported By
Nationwide Expos
1-800-201-4663
info@nationwideexpos.com
Greene County Expo Center
120 FAIRGROUND RD.Xenia, Ohio 45385