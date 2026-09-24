FREE Greene County Home Show, January 2027

Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free admission for all!

Show dates: January 22–24, 2027

Friday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Greene County Expo Center (Greene County Fairgrounds), 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, OH 45385

Interested in exhibiting? Call 319-666-HOME