Font Yea! Fun with Fonts

Dive into the fascinating world of typography with a presentation entitled “Fun with Fonts” by Chris Taylor, President of the Ottawa PC Users’ Group. Chris will demystify the terminology of typography and explore its rich history. Learn what makes a typeface readable or distracting, how to effectively combine multiple typefaces, and the emotions different fonts can evoke. The presentation will be live via Zoom at the Tuesday, October 27, 2026, Dayton Microcomputer Association (DMA) General Meeting. A Q & A session will follow the presentation.

The 7:00 PM online presentation will be available to those attending the DMA’s in-person monthly meeting, which begins with social networking and C.O.D. meals at 6:00 PM at T.J. Chump's Restaurant at 7050 Executive Blvd in Huber Heights, Ohio. Those interested in only viewing the hour-long 7:00 PM Zoom presentation may acquire a Zoom meeting link after requesting one through the form at www.dma1.org/contact-us. If Zoom product assistance is desired, please make that request in advance via the contact-us form.

All DMA meetings are free and open to the public.

Whether your next project is a greeting card, poster, newsletter, business card, logo, or anything else that incorporates text, Chris can help you avoid common typographic pitfalls. Practical tips will be shared to choose the right typeface, create visually appealing and readable text, and more. Whether you're a design novice or a seasoned pro, this presentation will deepen your appreciation of typography’s powerful impact.

About the presenter:

Chris Taylor worked for the Canadian Federal Government for over 36 years in user & server support, IT architecture and IT security. He has been active in community groups for over 40 years and is currently the President of the Ottawa PC Users' Group.

Chris has given over 600 presentations at the Ottawa Public Library and over 50 presentations to the APCUG & APCUG member groups. He has written articles for GlassWire's Cybersecurity News and was on the Community Review Board for the SANS OUCH! security newsletter.

Chris has been awarded 15 times as a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional. He received the Ottawa Mayor’s City Builder Award and the Ontario Volunteer Service Award in recognition of his volunteer activities.

About the DMA:

The Dayton Microcomputer Association, Inc. (DMA), over 50 years old, is one of the world's oldest computer user groups and is the oldest in Southern Ohio. The theme of computer user groups is “Users Helping Users.”

Each month, DMA hosts nine Special Interest Group (SIG) meetings and a General Meeting on a range of topics. Except for the annual Holiday Party and Summer Picnic for members and their guests, DMA meetings are free and open to the public.

Members also receive advance notice of Zoom meetings, product discounts, and door-prize opportunities. To learn more about the DMA or its many meetings, or to apply for membership, please visit www.dma1.org. Donations may be made at www.dma1.org/give.

To complement its volunteer efforts to educate people about technology, the DMA's current project focus is to further develop the Dayton Computer Museum (DCM). The DCM is currently accepting donations of funds and equipment. The DMA is a 501c(3) non-profit, all volunteer organization. Donations can be tax-deductible. Individuals wishing to support the DCM are asked to use the form at www.DaytonComputerMuseum.org.

