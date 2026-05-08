Farm Gathering and Walk

Join us for our annual gathering and walk on a protected property. Mount Hope Farm has it all - Massie's Creek, a covered bridge, English gardens, woods and rolling fields. We will gather at 2pm and following a brief business meeting the owners will guide us on a walk. If you don't want to walk you can enjoy the English gardens. Light refreshments will be provided. Wear sturdy walking shoes and bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Please leave your furry friends at home as this is a working farm. Voting during the business meeting is limited to current members. Contact Cathy for membership status, cathy@tecumsehlandtrust.org