Drag Bingo: Back to the 80's

Big hair. Bigger personalities. Bingo with a little extra fab.

Grab your leg warmers, tease that hair, and get ready to rewind to the ’80s with Scarlett Moon and friends! Join us for a night of drag, bingo, and unapologetic nostalgia, complete with amazing performances, exciting prizes, and plenty of chances to shout BINGO!

Whether you lived through the decade or just wish you had, this is your excuse to dress up, let loose, and embrace your inner ’80s icon. Expect a little friendly competition, a lot of personality, and entertainment that’s anything but ordinary.

Doors open at 7pm. The show and games start at 8pm. The bar will be open until 10pm, so grab your favorite drink, gather your crew, and get ready for a totally tubular evening.

