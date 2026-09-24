Mason Community Players present Decision Height, a production that tells the story of the Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP) who served in World War II assisting the men who were fighting. It features a nine-member, all-female cast that includes seven WASP, a female flight instructor, and the government-employed den mother. Decision Height is a historical drama written by Meredith Dayna Levy. The play follows these women through triumphs and tragedies. It explores their experiences, the deep bonds they form, and the sacrifices they make while highlighting an under-recognized group of American heroes. This patriotic play will be performed October 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10 at 8 p.m. and October 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets ($18 for Seniors/Students and $20 General) are available at MasonPlayers.org, by calling 513-398-7804, or at the door. The Box Office opens one hour before curtain.