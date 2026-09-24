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Decision Height

Decision Height

Mason Community Players presents Decision Height, a production that tells the story of the Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASPs) who served in World War II assisting the men who were fighting. It features a nine-member, all-female cast that includes seven WASP, a female flight instructor, and the government-employed den mother. This historical drama written by Meredith Dayna Levy follows the women through triumphs and tragedies. It explores their experiences, the deep bonds they form, and the sacrifices they make, while highlighting an under-recognized group of American heroes. This patriotic play will be performed October 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10 at 8 p.m. and October 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 plus fees. Patrons can purchase tickets online at MasonPlayers.org, by calling 513-398-7804, or at the door. The box office opens one hour before the curtain.

Mason Community Playhouse
$18-$20
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mason Community Players, Inc.
513-398-7804
masonplayers@masonplayers.org
masonplayers.org
Mason Community Playhouse
5529 Mason Road
Mason, Ohio 45040
8594627989
cinfosino@gmail.com
https://www.masonplayers.org/j30/index.php?view=article&amp;id=448:page-218&amp;catid=2