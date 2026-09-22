WELCOME TO DEAD CITY…

The Dead City Film Festival is an annual celebration of raw, independent filmmaking that thrives in the overlooked corners of America and beyond. Hosted at the historic Fairborn Phoenix in Fairborn, Ohio—a restored 1948 Streamline Moderne theater—the festival champions the gritty, DIY spirit of creators from so-called “dead cities” .

Awards include the Spirit of The Dead featuring a custom skull trophy and a $1,000 gear rental package from Midwest Grip and Lighting, as well as the Spirit of the Dead and Swarm honors . Audience engagement is integral, with votes cast via tickets, adding a communal and spirited dimension to the event.

Beyond film screenings, the festival atmosphere is enriched with live punk performances and local food trucks. It's a gathering that celebrates the tenacity of filmmakers who turn adversity into art.

For more information or to submit your film or contact the organizers at…

