Dayton Dance Conservatory Company's presents Miscellany: A Jazz Nutcracker

Here is a little about the event:

About DDCC Miscellany: A Jazz Nutcracker

This unique production reimagines Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic through the music of Duke Ellington, incorporating a variety of dance styles, including tap, modern, contemporary, South African Gumboot, Indian, salsa, jazz, and classical ballet.

The performance will feature talented young dancers from our company alongside other local and nationally recognized performers. We are excited to bring this one-of-a-kind holiday production to the community!

Performance Dates and Times

• Saturday, November 21 at 2:00 p.m. – Sensory-Friendly Performance, featuring audience lights on, quieter music, and a supportive environment.

• Saturday, November 21 at 7:00 p.m. – Regular Evening Performance.

• Sunday, November 22 at 3:00 p.m. – Regular Matinee Performance.

Venue

Northmont High School Auditorium

4916 West National Road

Clayton, OH 45315

Please note: This event is not affiliated with Northmont schools.

Ticket Information

General Admission

• Advance tickets (purchased by November 18): $25

• At the door: $30

Reserved Seating (First Six Rows)

• Advance tickets (purchased by November 18): $30

• At the door: $35, subject to availability.

How to Purchase Tickets

• Online: ddccompany.org/tickets.php

• In Person: Dayton Dance Conservatory, 7762 Waynetowne Blvd., Huber Heights, OH 45424

• Phone: (937) 236-6011

• Email: DDCCTickets@gmail.com

Don’t miss this DDCC jazzy holiday tradition!

