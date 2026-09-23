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Dayton Contra / Barn Dance

Dayton Contra / Barn Dance

Let the rhythms lift your feet and your spirits! Join us on first Fridays to dance, socialize, or just sit and listen to some of the best bands and callers in the region. No experience is necessary, all ages are welcome and you don’t need to bring a partner. The caller teaches all dances before they start. Live music at every dance. 

7:00 PM – Free lesson, all encouraged to come early
7:30 – 10:30 PM – Contra dancing

Band tonight is Gem City Revelers - Kathy Anderson and Whitt Mead - you can hear them here during a session on the Country Ramble from WYSO - https://www.wyso.org/show/a-country-ramble/2023-07-24/studio-session-whitt-mead-and-kathy-anderson-give-a-master-class-in-old-time-music

Caller - Beth Mast is known for simple teaching, rhythmic calling, and a warm, melodious voice that helps dancers relax into the music and enjoy the dance.

What is contra dancing?  Taken from https://www.sccdc.org/resources/what-is-contra-dancing/ which has more details and videos
Contra dancing is done in long lines of dancers rather than in groups of four couples forming a square. Many of the terms and movements are the same in both contra and square dancing, so if you remember anything from school or previous dancing, you’re already halfway there!
And don’t be surprised if a contra dance caller includes a square dance or two during the evening—sometimes we mix things up!
The footwork in contra dancing is very simple. Most of the time, you’re simply walking to the music, with a few easy steps and movements added along the way. The caller teaches each dance as you go, so you don’t need to know the dances ahead of time.

Michael Solomon Pavilion
$10 adults, $7 students with an I.D., children 12 and under free. Ask at the door for family pricing
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Dayton Contra Dance Parties
937-867-8426
daytoncontra@gmail.com
https://daytoncontra.org/
Michael Solomon Pavilion
2917 Berkley St
Kettering, Ohio 45409
937-873-8124
shawfamily4@juno.com
http://gemcitysquares.com/