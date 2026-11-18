Date Night In
Date Night In
Get ready for a night of mixing, laughing, and making something delicious for a date night-in with Eat Pretty Darling! In this hands-on cooking class, you’ll make homemade heart-shaped pizzas for two, toss together a fresh salad, and finish the evening with a decadent dessert. Come hungry, have some fun, and leave with full hearts! Registration is required.
Moraine Civic Center
5
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Moraine Civic Center
3050 Kreitzer RdMoraine, Ohio 45439
(937)535-1096
Kstricker@moraineohio.gov