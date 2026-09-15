Community Clean-Up - DCDC Neighborhood
Community Clean-Up - DCDC Neighborhood
On Saturday, September 19th, DCDC is taking movement from the studio to the streets for a community clean-up in celebration of National Clean-Up Day, which happens to fall on National Dance Day this year too. Fitting, for a dance company. We'll open with a 30-minute liturgical movement workshop, the same spiritual dance tradition featured in our upcoming show When the Spirit Moves, before breaking into groups for the clean-up itself.
🕘 9AM-NOON
📍 DCDC STUDIOS | 840 GERMANTOWN STREET
Come ready to move. Leave eager to serve.
Register to join us today at https://forms.gle/tzqhaduax36rzcwb9
What happens when we let the spirit flow beyond the stage?
We move.
We connect.
We serve.
We show up for our community.
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Studios
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company
937-228-DCDC (3232)
contactus@dcdc.org
Artist Group Info
mgreen@dcdc.org
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Studios
840 Germantown StDayton, Ohio 45402
9372283232
contactus@dcdc.org