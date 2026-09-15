Community Clean-Up - DCDC Neighborhood

On Saturday, September 19th, DCDC is taking movement from the studio to the streets for a community clean-up in celebration of National Clean-Up Day, which happens to fall on National Dance Day this year too. Fitting, for a dance company. We'll open with a 30-minute liturgical movement workshop, the same spiritual dance tradition featured in our upcoming show When the Spirit Moves, before breaking into groups for the clean-up itself.

🕘 9AM-NOON

📍 DCDC STUDIOS | 840 GERMANTOWN STREET

Come ready to move. Leave eager to serve.

Register to join us today at https://forms.gle/tzqhaduax36rzcwb9

What happens when we let the spirit flow beyond the stage?

We move.

We connect.

We serve.

We show up for our community.