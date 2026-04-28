Community Action Mixer! Feat. Paige Beller, The Rong Brosand DJ Jackgoff
Community Action Mixer! Feat. Paige Beller, The Rong Brosand DJ Jackgoff
JOIN US SATURDAY MAY 16 FOR A COMMUNITY ACTION MIXER!
Come mingle with your neighbors and neighborhood do-gooders. 15+ local non-profit organizations will have tables and more information on how YOU can get involved.
Live music throughout the night from Paige Beller, The Rong Brothers, and DJ JACKGOFF
7pm-11:30pm
All Ages
Presented by Gem City Action and Stillwater Creek Solutions
Yellow Cab Tavern
Free
07:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Yellow Cab Tavern
700 E 4th StDayton, Ohio 45402
937-424-3870
yellowcabtavern@gmail.com