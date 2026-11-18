Collage Nights
Collage Nights
Come get creative in a relaxed, welcome space–no experience necessary! We’ll provide materials, or feel free to bring your own. Whether you’re an experienced artist or just looking to unwind and try something new, this night is all about making, experimenting, and connecting with others through art.
Free and open to all.
Upcoming Collage Nights:
December 17
January 21
February 18
March 18
April 15
May 20
June 17
July 15
August 19
The Contemporary Dayton
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
The Contemporary Dayton
25 W 4th StDayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org