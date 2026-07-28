Cincinnati Tureky Trot Half Marathon,10K & 5K
Cincinnati Tureky Trot Half Marathon,10K & 5K
Kick off your Thanksgiving weekend with us at the annual Cincinnati Turkey Trot!
Choose your challenge:
🏃 5K
🏃♀️ 10K
🏅 Half Marathon
Whether you're chasing a PR or starting a new holiday tradition with family and friends, there's a distance for everyone. Join us for a fun-filled morning of running, community, and Thanksgiving spirit!
Register today and make your holiday weekend one to remember!
#CincinnatiTurkeyTrot #TurkeyTrot #RunCincinnati #HalfMarathon #10K #5K #ThanksgivingWeekend #RunHappy
Otto Armleder Memorial Park
34.99-100.99
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
All Community Events
2247575425
info@allcommunityevents.com
Artist Group Info
Chaim@allcommunityevents.com
Otto Armleder Memorial Park
5057 Wooster Pike Cincinnati, OH 45227Cincinnati , Ohio 45227