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Cincinnati Tureky Trot Half Marathon,10K & 5K

Cincinnati Tureky Trot Half Marathon,10K & 5K

Kick off your Thanksgiving weekend with us at the annual Cincinnati Turkey Trot!

Choose your challenge:
🏃 5K
🏃‍♀️ 10K
🏅 Half Marathon

Whether you're chasing a PR or starting a new holiday tradition with family and friends, there's a distance for everyone. Join us for a fun-filled morning of running, community, and Thanksgiving spirit!

Register today and make your holiday weekend one to remember!

#CincinnatiTurkeyTrot #TurkeyTrot #RunCincinnati #HalfMarathon #10K #5K #ThanksgivingWeekend #RunHappy

Otto Armleder Memorial Park
34.99-100.99
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

All Community Events
2247575425
info@allcommunityevents.com
https://ohioruns.com/daytonspringhalfmarathon

Artist Group Info

Chaim@allcommunityevents.com
Otto Armleder Memorial Park
5057 Wooster Pike Cincinnati, OH 45227
Cincinnati , Ohio 45227