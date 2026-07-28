Cincinnati Tureky Trot Half Marathon,10K & 5K

Kick off your Thanksgiving weekend with us at the annual Cincinnati Turkey Trot!

Choose your challenge:

🏃 5K

🏃‍♀️ 10K

🏅 Half Marathon

Whether you're chasing a PR or starting a new holiday tradition with family and friends, there's a distance for everyone. Join us for a fun-filled morning of running, community, and Thanksgiving spirit!

Register today and make your holiday weekend one to remember!

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