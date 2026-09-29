Chicken & Noodle Dinner at Beaver United Church of Christ

Beaver United Church of Christ will host a Chicken and Noodle dinner on Saturday, October 17, from 11 am until 7 pm. You get chicken and noodles, two side dishes, bread, dessert and drink for just $20 (cash or credit card). Both dine-in and carry-out are available. The location is 1960 Dayton Xenia Rd, the white church next to the historic cemetery. Please come to the back entrance and go downstairs to the fellowship room. We hope to see you there.