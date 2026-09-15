Celebrate The International Day of Peace with Funk!
Celebrate The International Day of Peace with Funk!
Join The Dayton International Peace Museum & The Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center to celebrate The International Day of Peace on Courthouse Square! We will have a DJ, Line Dancing, Remarks from Mayor Turner-Sloss and a Peace & Funk Reception to follow in the museum. Free and open to the community.
Dayton International Peace Museum/CourtHouse Square
04:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Dayton International Peace Museum
937-227-3223
alice@daytonpeacemuseum.org
Dayton International Peace Museum/CourtHouse Square
23 N Main St.Dayton, Ohio 45402