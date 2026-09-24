Call for Holiday Giftables, Ornaments and Decor

Submission Deadline: Oct 17,2026

Inventory Drop-offL October 28-31, 2026

OVERVIEW

The CoSHOP is a small museum gift shop operated by The Contemporary Dayton (TCD), Dayton’s contemporary art center. Founded in 1991, TCD has been located in the Dayton Arcade since 2021.

The CoSHOP features small works of fine art alongside a curated selection of design- and food-forward home goods, wearables, wellness items, and paper goods created by artists and artisans from Dayton, Ohio and throughout the Midwest.

We accept submission on an ongoing basis through the Product Submission Form on the TCD website. Selected items are offered on consignment, with artists and makers receiving 60% of the retail sale price of their item(s). Consignment terms may vary depending on the type of product, and artist and maker payments are issued monthly by check.

CRITERIA

For the holiday season, we are currently seeking artist- and artisan-created items, ornaments, and décor for consignment. Submissions should meet the following criteria:

MUST

Reflect a modern or contemporary design aesthetic.

Demonstrate a high level of craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Be structurally sound, safe, and non-toxic.

Be functional and appropriate for their intended use.

Be complete and ready for display or sale, with all necessary hardware, components, and packaging included.

HOW TO APPLY

1. Complete the online Product Submission Form at www.codayton.org/shop, OR submit images and product information by email to cking@codayton.org

2. Submit JPEG images of proposed items

up to 5 images of items of the same media (for example, 5 handblown glass vases)

Up to 10 individual products may be submitted. Exceptions may be made for smaller items such as ornaments and jewelry.