All ages

The 10th annual BIG Backyard Party is here! Join us for an afternoon full of hands-on activities all ages and abilities can enjoy. Activities will include inflatables, fishing, archery, field games and so much more! Two hundred free fishing poles are available for children ages 14 and under thanks to a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. This program is made possible by several ongoing community partnerships. Attendees are encouraged to bring unopened/unexpired canned or boxed food items to support The Foodbank. Specific high-need items will be posted on our Facebook event page closer to the event.

Registration is requested. Treats from Claybourne Grill Food Truck, Travelin’ Tom's Coffee Truck, and Kona Ice will be available to purchase and enjoy. This event is part of the America-250 Ohio Celebration!