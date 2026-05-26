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BIG Backyard Party

BIG Backyard Party

All ages

The 10th annual BIG Backyard Party is here! Join us for an afternoon full of hands-on activities all ages and abilities can enjoy. Activities will include inflatables, fishing, archery, field games and so much more! Two hundred free fishing poles are available for children ages 14 and under thanks to a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. This program is made possible by several ongoing community partnerships. Attendees are encouraged to bring unopened/unexpired canned or boxed food items to support The Foodbank. Specific high-need items will be posted on our Facebook event page closer to the event.

Registration is requested. Treats from Claybourne Grill Food Truck, Travelin’ Tom's Coffee Truck, and Kona Ice will be available to purchase and enjoy. This event is part of the America-250 Ohio Celebration!

Oak Grove Park
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Centerville-Washington Park District
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org
https://www.cwpd.org/

Artist Group Info

lljeannet@gmail.com
Oak Grove Park
1790 E. Social Row Rd.
Dayton, Ohio 45459
937-433-5155
mail@cwpd.org
https://www.cwpd.org/