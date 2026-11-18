Ben Folds Five has expanded its eagerly anticipated first tour in 15 years with new series of U.S. live dates. The newly announced dates include a stop in Huber Heights, OH for a performance at Rose Music Center on Saturday, July 10. Special guests include Andrew McMahon and Jackie Evans.

ABOUT BEN FOLDS FIVE

Formed in 1993 in the alternative rock breeding ground of Chapel Hill, NC, Ben Folds Five were three guys, zero guitars, and one glaring math problem. Led by piano-pounding maestro Ben Folds, with Robert Sledge on bass and Darren Jessee on drums, the trio dubbed their distinctive sound “punk rock for sissies” – a smart-alecky collision of spaz rock, power pop, irresistible 70s AM melodies, pseudo-jazz, and copious lyrical mischief that proved you didn’t need aggro guitars to make a glorious ‘90s noise.

