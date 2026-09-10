Art Start Preschool Story Time
Art Start Preschool Story Time
Art Start Preschool Storytime returns to Rosewood Arts Center Thursday, September 10th! Parents and children ages three through six are invited to enjoy one to four stories followed by a hands-on craft led by a Rosewood Instructor. Free and open to the public.
Join us each 2nd Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. to foster an early love of art!
Rosewood Arts Center
11:30 AM - 12:15 PM, every month on Thursday through May 13, 2027.
Rosewood Arts Center
2655 Olson Dr.Kettering , Ohio 45420
937-296-0294
rosewood@ketteringoh.org