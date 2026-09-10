Art Start Preschool Story Time

Art Start Preschool Storytime returns to Rosewood Arts Center Thursday, September 10th! Parents and children ages three through six are invited to enjoy one to four stories followed by a hands-on craft led by a Rosewood Instructor. Free and open to the public.

Join us each 2nd Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. to foster an early love of art!