Back for its 38th year, the “Art on the Commons” Fine Arts and Crafts Festival features more than 100 artists from around the country. Located at Lincoln Park Civic Commons in Kettering, the festival’s live music and top-notch artists make “Art on the Commons” a destination for several thousand art lovers every year. “Art on the Commons” is organized by Rosewood Arts Center, a division of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts department of the City of Kettering.

For any questions regarding the festival, please call Rosewood at (937) 296-0294. For information on free festival parking, visit our online parking map at https://www.playkettering.org/documents/aotc-parking-map/