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Adults-Only Thursday Night Skate

Adults-Only Thursday Night Skate

Join us for Thursday Night Skate at Hoover Skate Arena.

Your attendance helps support improvements to Hoover Skate Arena, including building and parking lot updates, while helping keep this historic West Dayton rink active.

Thursday, May 28th
7 PM to 10 PM
$10 per person
Cash only

4623 Hoover Ave, Dayton, OH 45417

Bring a friend, tag your skate crew, and come be part of the energy building around this historic West Dayton rink.

Lace up and roll with us.

Hoover Skate Arena
10
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Lacey Speaks LLC
9372324475
lacey@laceyspeaks.com
https://www.laceyspeaks.com/
Hoover Skate Arena
4623 Hoover Avenue
Dayton, Ohio 45417
(937) 263-0256
lacey@laceyspeaks.com
https://www.laceyspeaks.com/hoover-skate-arena