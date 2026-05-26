Adults-Only Thursday Night Skate

Join us for Thursday Night Skate at Hoover Skate Arena.

Your attendance helps support improvements to Hoover Skate Arena, including building and parking lot updates, while helping keep this historic West Dayton rink active.

Thursday, May 28th

7 PM to 10 PM

$10 per person

Cash only

4623 Hoover Ave, Dayton, OH 45417

Bring a friend, tag your skate crew, and come be part of the energy building around this historic West Dayton rink.

Lace up and roll with us.