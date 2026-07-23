Adult Learn-to-Row Course at Dayton Boat Club
Adult Learn-to-Row Course at Dayton Boat Club
Our three-day rowing course teaches the fundamentals of the rowing stroke; parts of a typical racing shell; boat safety and handling; coxswain commands; and various technique drills. The schedule is:
* 6-8 p.m. Friday
* 10 a.m.-noon Saturday
* 2-4 p.m. Sunday
Dayton Boat Club
$150
06:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 16, 2026.
Event Supported By
Dayton Boat Club
937-620-2498
dbcmastersrowing@gmail.com
Dayton Boat Club
3201 E. River RoadMoraine, Ohio 45439
937-620-2498
dbcmastersrowing@gmail.com