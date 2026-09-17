A Christmas Story Movie Party - Dayton Dinner Theater

Elf Movie Party

Presented by Dayton Dinner Theater

Wednesday, December 16 | Doors 5:45 PM | Event concludes around 9:00 PM

The Brightside Music & Event Venue | $39 General Admission

Dayton Dinner Theater takes over The Brightside for an interactive trip back to the old-fashioned Christmas of A Christmas Story. One ticket gets you dinner, themed music, the movie on the big screen, and trivia with Dr. Stupid, all inspired by Ralphie, the Old Man, and one magnificently dysfunctional Midwestern family.

Dress in your finest drab, mid-century Midwestern winter attire—or help fill the room with pink bunny suits. Puffy coats are welcome, and BYOLL: Bring Your Own Leg Lamp.

On the menu: a mashed potato bar and play station, Triple Dog Dare Dogs, a Chop Suey Christmas spread with rice, vegetables, bourbon chicken, Szechuan beef, and salad with sesame dressing, plus “Ohhh Fudge” cookies for dessert.

Themed drinks include The Frozen Tongue strawberry margarita, The Red Ryder with cinnamon whiskey and cranberry, and a nonalcoholic Old-Timey Cherry Coke. A $5 Major Award beer special and full bar will also be available.

HOW TO GO?

Wednesday, December 16

The Brightside Music & Event Venue

Doors open at 5:45 PM, dinner is served around 6:30 PM, and the movie starts at 9:00 PM, with a short intermission for dessert and trivia.

Tickets $39 General Admission

Table reservations are available for parties of six or more. Otherwise, seating is open.

Show Less