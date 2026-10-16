56th Annual Dayton Book Fair

The Book Fair Foundation collects donated books year-round for our annual Book Fair, the biggest second-hand book sale in Ohio. This year's Book Fair is on October 30-November 1, 2026 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 645 Infirmary Rd. Our books are sorted into over 75 different categories, and we also offer records, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and more. Proceeds raised from the sale benefit Dayton-area non-profits. This year's beneficiaries are Daybreak, Preservation Dayton and Threads of Miami Valley.

Friday, October 30 (9am-7pm) - $20 Admission

Saturday, October 31 (9am-5pm) - Free Admission, Wear a costume for 10% off!

Sunday, November 1 (9am-5pm) - Bag Day: All you can fit in our paper grocery bag for $10/bag!

Visit www.daytonbookfair.com/sale or contact us at daytonbookfair@gmail.com.