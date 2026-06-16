What: The 2026 Yellow Springs Pride Festival, an annual celebration featuring official Pride merchandise, vendors, musical performances, community resources, a beer garden, food trucks, dancing and community.

When: Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Yellow Springs on Walnut and Short streets

Schedule of events:

11 a.m. — Pride Parade begins, stepping off from the gravel lot on Railroad Street (lineup at 10 a.m.) and proceeding through downtown Yellow Springs.

11 a.m. — Ohio Brass & Electric opens the festival with the official welcome and a danceable mix spanning genres and eras.

1 p.m. — Scarlett Moon & Friends, Dayton-based drag performance.

2 p.m. — Egyptian Breeze Belly Dancers, an eclectic group of women from across the Miami Valley.

2:30 p.m. — Scarlett Moon & Friends, second performance.

3:30 p.m. — !PUFF!, a musical fairytale and art collective.

9:30 p.m. — Afterparty at Peach's Grill, with live music, dancing and drag performances (21+).

Sponsors: Village of Yellow Springs, Lucky Bunny Tattoo, Elysium Massage, Peach's Grill, Winds Cafe, Wolford Ventures, Emporium Wines and the Underdog Cafe, and Cresco Labs, along with individual sponsors Melissa Heston & Mary Kay Smith, Kellye Pinkleton & Lori Denzer, and Kari McGee & Lily Meredith.