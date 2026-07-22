12th Annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competitioin
12th Annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competitioin
12th Annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition at Veterans Park Springfield September 12th from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM featuring:
- 30 + gourmet food truck
- Jumbotron streaming Wittenberg Vs Wabash at 1:00 PM, Family Movie Night Showing Toy Story 4 at 5:00 PM
- Arts and Crafts Vendors
- Ohio Wineries/Beverage Garden
- Cruise In Car Show
- Free Admission
Veterans Park
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield Rotary
info@rotary98.com
Artist Group Info
ebell@investconsolidated.com
Veterans Park
250 Cliff Park RoadSpringfield, Ohio 45504
foodtruckspringfield@gmail.com