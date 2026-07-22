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12th Annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competitioin

12th Annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competitioin

12th Annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition at Veterans Park Springfield September 12th from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM featuring:
- 30 + gourmet food truck
- Jumbotron streaming Wittenberg Vs Wabash at 1:00 PM, Family Movie Night Showing Toy Story 4 at 5:00 PM
- Arts and Crafts Vendors
- Ohio Wineries/Beverage Garden
- Cruise In Car Show
- Free Admission

Veterans Park
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Springfield Rotary
info@rotary98.com
https://springfieldohiorotary.com

Artist Group Info

ebell@investconsolidated.com
Veterans Park
250 Cliff Park Road
Springfield, Ohio 45504
foodtruckspringfield@gmail.com
www.springfieldfoodtruck.com