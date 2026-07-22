12th Annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competitioin

12th Annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition at Veterans Park Springfield September 12th from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM featuring:

- 30 + gourmet food truck

- Jumbotron streaming Wittenberg Vs Wabash at 1:00 PM, Family Movie Night Showing Toy Story 4 at 5:00 PM

- Arts and Crafts Vendors

- Ohio Wineries/Beverage Garden

- Cruise In Car Show

- Free Admission

