Huber Heights announces $125K in new grants for businesses

Huber Heights residents can apply for new city business grants starting Aug. 18.

The total amount offered is $125,000.



$50,000 will be used to match state and county grants.

$25,000 for small businesses and nonprofits

$25,000 for women-owned or minority-owned businesses

$25,000 for veteran-owned businesses

The funding comes from city-owned properties that were sold or leased, not from tax dollars.

Information on how to apply is available through the Economic Development Office at (937) 237-5821.

