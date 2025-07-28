Huber Heights announces $125K in new grants for businesses
Huber Heights residents can apply for new city business grants starting Aug. 18.
The total amount offered is $125,000.
- $50,000 will be used to match state and county grants.
- $25,000 for small businesses and nonprofits
- $25,000 for women-owned or minority-owned businesses
- $25,000 for veteran-owned businesses
The funding comes from city-owned properties that were sold or leased, not from tax dollars.
Information on how to apply is available through the Economic Development Office at (937) 237-5821.