Huber Heights announces $125K in new grants for businesses

WYSO | By Evelyn Huspen
Published July 28, 2025 at 9:07 AM EDT
City of Huber Heights
Huber Heights residents can apply for new city business grants starting Aug. 18.

The total amount offered is $125,000.

The total amount offered is $125,000.

  • $50,000 will be used to match state and county grants.
  • $25,000 for small businesses and nonprofits
  • $25,000 for women-owned or minority-owned businesses
  • $25,000 for veteran-owned businesses

The funding comes from city-owned properties that were sold or leased, not from tax dollars.

Information on how to apply is available through the Economic Development Office at (937) 237-5821.
Business & Economy Huber Heights
Evelyn Huspen
Email: ehuspen@wyso.org

Evelyn Huspen is an intern covering a wide range of assignments for WYSO.
