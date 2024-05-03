Dayton Public Schools to get share of taxes from future OnMain development

University of Dayton and Premier Health announced a deal to support Dayton Public Schools through a long-term tax sharing plan.

UD and Premier are planning rebuild the old Montgomery County fairgrounds into a new neighborhood. The $29 million project will be called OnMain and the goal is to include housing units, community spaces and more.

According to the agreement, Dayton schools will get money from the property taxes. This will increase from 5% to nearly 30% over 30 years.

David Lawrence, Dayton Public Schools superintendent, believes this kind of partnership is important for the present and the future.

“I hope that that becomes a beacon for how we use the additional money to support pathways that I can't even think of right now that will exist at that time,” Lawrence said.

Dayton Public Schools will also get other benefits for students like scholarships and internships with University of Dayton and Premier Health.

The property tax revenue sharing plan will begin once the first building is opened at onMain. The educational and training benefits provided by UD and Premier will begin during the 2024-25 school year.

OnMain History

- University of Dayton and Premier Health bought the 38-acre fairgrounds property in 2017

- October 2018 Premier and UD announce a new name for the project, OnMain, and said they plan to create a nonprofit development corporation to manage the site

- Demolition of buildings on the site began in the summer of 2019 and was complete by end of November 2019. There were 19 buildings removed, but developers plan to preserve the Roundhouse.

- December 2019 the site was rezoned by the city of Dayton as an urban business district

