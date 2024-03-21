© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Dayton-area marketing company to eliminate 60 positions

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published March 21, 2024 at 7:45 PM EDT
iStock

An Illinois-based performance marketing agency will lay off 60 employees in its Miamisburg, Ohio branch, according to state records.

Amsive, issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification ( WARN) notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family services on March 18 about the intended layoffs.

Most of the positions that will be eliminated by the layoffs are logistics and operations specialists, according to the WARN notice.

The notice also stated that bumping rights do not exist for these positions, and the employees are not represented by a union.

Layoffs for employees will begin on May 17. Amsive said these job losses are expected to be permanent.
Business & Economy Miamisburg
Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
See stories by Ngozi Cole