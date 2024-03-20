GE Aerospace to invest $20M in Dayton area

GE Aerospace is bringing new investments to the Dayton region.

The company announced that it is investing $650 million in its manufacturing sites and supplier partners, including $20 million at sites in the Dayton area and more than $120 million across sites in Ohio.

The $20 million investment will go toward improving production at the company’s Dayton area sites, including its Beavercreek manufacturing site.

GE Aerospace says it will purchase new machines and specialized tooling for the production of narrowbody aircraft engines.

“ The plant in Dayton does a lot of new technology and cutting edge things that we're going to put in production in the upcoming years,” said Brian De Bruin is the site leader GE Aerospace’s Beavercreek manufacturing facility.

“So that investment needs to happen now so that we're ready for our future when it arrives.”

GE Aerospace says it plans to hire hundreds of employees across the Dayton region this year.

Last year, the company also announced plans to invest up to $20 million to support hybrid electric aircraft engine development.

