Study reveals arts and culture’s multi-million dollar impact on Dayton region

A local organization, Culture Works, partnered with Americans for the Arts to conduct a social impact study for 2022 and early 2023, revealing that the arts and culture sector generated $239 million in economic activity in 2022 for the Dayton region.

This information is from the newly released Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6) by Americans for the Arts.

“Our Region’s arts and culture organizations enhance our communities, making them more desirable places to live and work every day of the year," said Lisa Hanson, President/CEO of Culture Works. "Nonprofit arts and culture organizations are also businesses and are critical in driving our local economy.”

Non-profit arts and culture organizations in Montgomery, Clark, Greene and Miami Counties spent $96,886,505 in 2022, while audiences spent $142,488,339 in event-related activities that year. This supported 4490 jobs and generated $42,813,277 in local, state, and federal government revenue.

Ngozi Cole / WYSO Randy Cohen from Americans for the Arts presenting the impact study for the Dayton region on Tuesday, Jan 23 at the Arcade.

“People think of the arts sometimes as kind of a one way street, right? Well, this shows that it's the arts giving back to local and state and federal governments as well,” said Randy Cohen, the Vice President of research at Americans for the Arts.

Nationally, the study revealed that America’s nonprofit arts and culture sector generated nearly $30 billion in government revenue and over $150 billion of economic activity in 2022.