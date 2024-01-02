© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New housing coming to West Dayton, Wright Dunbar business district

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published January 2, 2024 at 12:34 PM EST
A block in West Third Street's old "Miami City" neighborhood, across the Great Miami River from downtown Dayton, Ohio, where the Wright Brothers, Wilbur and Orville, operated a print shop and later a cycle shop
Carol M.Highsmith
/
Library of Congress
A block in West Third Street's old "Miami City" neighborhood, across the Great Miami River from downtown Dayton, Ohio, where the Wright Brothers, Wilbur and Orville, operated a print shop and later a cycle shop.

This week, Dayton city commissioners approved a $980,000 contract with the Charles V. Simms Development Corporation. The developer will prepare a little more than an acre in the Wright Dunbar business district on West Third Street for market rate housing.

Commissioner Matt Joseph says new market-rate housing is key for the Wolf Creek neighborhood.

“It’s been a rough 50, 55 years for this part of town. New businesses are starting. An essential piece to have market rate housing going in," Joseph explained. "Thank you to people still willing to take a chance in building this awesome neighborhood.”

Site preparation includes engineering, land planning, excavation and utility installation.

But questions were raised about the city’s future financial responsibilities toward building the proposed housing units. In an exchange with Dayton City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild — Economic Development Supervisor Veronica Morris clarified things:

Morris: This is what we need to do to prepare the site for market rate housing in an area that is really void of that type of housing opportunities.

Fairchild: But I’m hearing two things, this is what we need to prepare the site — then there’s going to be a financing to actually develop the property — correct?

Morris: That will be the responsibility of the developer. 

Fairchild: Only his responsibility? 

Morris: Correct.

The money for the site work comes from $138 million in federal COVID relief awarded to Dayton through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Tags
Business & Economy DaytonHousing
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley