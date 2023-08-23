Celebrating Black business in Downtown Dayton

Black entrepreneurs will be celebrated during a Black Business Hop this Saturday, August 26 in Dayton.

The Hop is part of the annual Gem City Black Business Month.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership says over 60 businesses will participate in this weekend’s Hop in Downtown Dayton on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The celebration begins at After-5 at 111 East Third Street, where attendees can enter a raffle and get a map of participating businesses, including brick-and-mortar and pop-up vendors.

There will also be live music and a free shuttle bus provided by the Greater Dayton RTA.

The Downtown Black Business Hop is one of several events planned during the 2023 Gem City Black Business Month. The annual campaign supports Black entrepreneurs and helps connect them with resources to further grow their businesses.

More events and information are available on Launch Dayton’s website.

The Downtown Black Business Hop is a program of the Downtown Dayton Partnership and Shop Black Biz Dayton.